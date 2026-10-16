3 Kids, 1 Adult Dead After Shooting At Oregon School

By iHeartRadio

October 16, 2026

Mass Shooting At Austin, Texas Bar Leaves 3 Dead And 14 Injured
Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A tragic shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, resulted in the deaths of three children and one teacher today. Police responded to a call about a shot fired into a car around 1 p.m. local time. The suspected shooter, identified as a 16-year-old male resident of Bend, was shot and killed by a bystander who pursued him into the school.

Two other individuals, a teacher and a student, were critically injured and taken to the hospital. Fox News reports that Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and local officials held a news conference following the incident.

The community is grappling with the aftermath of this devastating event, and further details are expected as the investigation continues.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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