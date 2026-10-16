3 Kids, 1 Adult Dead After Shooting At Oregon School

A tragic shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, resulted in the deaths of three children and one teacher today. Police responded to a call about a shot fired into a car around 1 p.m. local time. The suspected shooter, identified as a 16-year-old male resident of Bend, was shot and killed by a bystander who pursued him into the school.

Two other individuals, a teacher and a student, were critically injured and taken to the hospital. Fox News reports that Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and local officials held a news conference following the incident.

The community is grappling with the aftermath of this devastating event, and further details are expected as the investigation continues.