40-Million In Path Of Severe Weather

A massive cold front is set to impact over 40 million residents in the Northeastern United States today, bringing severe weather conditions. Cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston are bracing for damaging winds that could reach up to 70 miles per hour, along with heavy rain and thunderstorms, as reported by FOX Weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of the Delmarva, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the New York City metro area, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, and southwestern Connecticut. The main threat is strong damaging winds, with a brief potential for tornadoes.

Rainfall is expected to pause mid-morning, allowing for some daytime heating, which could intensify thunderstorms in the afternoon. The heaviest rain is anticipated to hit the Interstate 95 corridor during the evening commute, according to New York Post.

Following the storm, the coldest air of the season is expected to sweep into the region by Saturday morning (October 17), with parts of northern New England experiencing temperatures in the low 30s. Frosty conditions are likely in Northern New England, and higher elevations could see some snow.

By midday Saturday, wind gusts are predicted to decrease to around 20 to 30 mph, bringing drier conditions. However, light precipitation of 0.5 to 1 inch of rain could continue across the Great Lakes to New England and stretch into upstate New York, where totals might reach 1 to 2 inches.