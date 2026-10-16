Billy Joel Is 'Not Allowed To Drive' Amid NPH Diagnosis

Billy Joel revealed that he can no longer drive.

"I’m not allowed to drive,” the music icon told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion.”

The "Piano Man" shared in 2025 that he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition that affects balance, vision and hearing.

“[NPH] makes driving a little bit iffy," the legendary musician told the outlet. "So I realized it’s time for me to turn it over to somebody else."

Per TMZ, Joel will be auctioning his collection of 70 vintage motorcycles bikes, slated to hit the auction block in November at the Javits Center in New York City. The sale is being overseen by Gooding Christie’s and Rétromobile New York Auctions, with select motorcycles on display at Christie’s Rockefeller Center in October.

Proceeds from the auction will support the Joel Foundation.