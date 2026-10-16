Body In Barrel At Lake Mead Identified As Edward Jackson

After a four-year investigation, the body found in a barrel at Lake Mead in Nevada has been identified as Edward "Buddy" Lelburian Jackson. The Clark County Coroner's office, in conjunction with police, announced the identification on Thursday (October 15), according to NewsNation.

Jackson, originally from Arkansas, was last seen in the early 1980s. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and police have ruled his death a homicide. The barrel containing his remains was discovered on May 1, 2022, when Lake Mead's water levels receded, NBC News reports.

Investigators believe Jackson was killed in the 1980s, based on the style of his clothing. Despite speculation about mob ties due to Las Vegas' history, police have found no evidence linking Jackson to organized crime. He had lived in California with his wife in the 1970s and had a brief criminal history in Utah in the early 1980s, including charges of aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The identification process involved genealogical testing, with a significant breakthrough coming from the School of Forensic Sciences at Oklahoma State University. A DNA sample from a family member confirmed Jackson's identity, The Guardian reports.

The investigation into Jackson's murder remains open, and police are seeking information from the public. Anyone with details about Jackson's life or associates is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.