Carl Thomas & Case To Face Off In Upcoming R&B Verzuz

The battle was announced two months after fellow singers Joe and Donell Jones hit the stage for the previous R&B-inspired Verzuz battle. Hosted by Estelle, the two artists started off the battle by performing their timeless classics like Jones' "In The Hood Remix" and Joe's "Don't Wanna Be A Player." Donell Jones thought he had the upper hand once he brought out 702 to help perform the group's hit "Get It Together," which Jones wrote in 1996. But Joe kept the hits coming from "Stutter" to "I Wanna Know." He even closed out with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo.



G-Unit supported Joe by performing their 2003 banger "Wanna Get To Know You" and the original "Power" theme song, "Big Rich Town." Jones saved his best song for last, "U Know What's Up," while Joe closed out with another rendition of "Stutter." Despite Jones' best efforts, Joe won the battle, 14-2.



Carl Thomas and Case's Verzuz battle is happening October 22 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.