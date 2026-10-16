Carl Thomas & Case To Face Off In Upcoming R&B Verzuz
By Tony M. Centeno
October 16, 2026
Carl Thomas and Case are the next R&B legends to face each other in a Verzuz battle.
On Thursday, October 15, Verzuz announced that its upcoming Verzuz battle will pit Carl Thomas and Case against each other as they go hit for hit in front of a live studio audience. Both singer-songwriters have immense catalogs that will be explored during the event, including Carl Thomas' "I Wish" and Case's "Touch Me Tease Me." The battle is scheduled to go down on October 22 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST and will be streamed live across Verzuz and Complex's social media channels, including Instagram and YouTube.
Carl Thomas vz Case— VERZUZ TV (@verzuzonline) October 15, 2026
Thursday, October 22nd 6PM PT / 9PM ET
Stream it live on Apple Music, Complex, and VERZUZ channels pic.twitter.com/Y6jJ3kZ7wn
The battle was announced two months after fellow singers Joe and Donell Jones hit the stage for the previous R&B-inspired Verzuz battle. Hosted by Estelle, the two artists started off the battle by performing their timeless classics like Jones' "In The Hood Remix" and Joe's "Don't Wanna Be A Player." Donell Jones thought he had the upper hand once he brought out 702 to help perform the group's hit "Get It Together," which Jones wrote in 1996. But Joe kept the hits coming from "Stutter" to "I Wanna Know." He even closed out with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo.
G-Unit supported Joe by performing their 2003 banger "Wanna Get To Know You" and the original "Power" theme song, "Big Rich Town." Jones saved his best song for last, "U Know What's Up," while Joe closed out with another rendition of "Stutter." Despite Jones' best efforts, Joe won the battle, 14-2.
Carl Thomas and Case's Verzuz battle is happening October 22 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.