Clancy Trial Holdout Juror Speaks After Mistrial

The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial, Michael Desronvil, has spoken publicly for the first time since the case ended in a mistrial. Clancy, a Massachusetts mother, admitted to killing her three children in 2023 but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity due to postpartum psychosis. Desronvil, who was the lone juror against acquitting Clancy, shared his perspective in an interview with Fox News.

Desronvil stated that he never doubted Clancy's guilt, citing the methodical nature of the killings as a key factor in his decision. He explained, "I have a daughter myself that's 5 years old, so seeing these three kids, it's emotional." He also mentioned the impact of hearing the 911 call from Clancy's husband, Patrick, describing it as "surreal."

The jury was deadlocked in an 11-1 vote to acquit Clancy, leading to a mistrial on September 4. Desronvil's stance has drawn both praise and criticism, and he has faced scrutiny over his personal life, including past financial and legal issues. Despite this, he maintains that he answered the juror questionnaire truthfully.

Desronvil's decision was influenced by his Christian faith, which he said helped guide him through the 38 hours of jury deliberations. He acknowledged the tense nature of the discussions, stating that he "definitely listened" to the other jurors but felt that decisions were being swayed.

The Plymouth County district attorney has yet to decide whether to retry Clancy. She remains in Tewksbury Hospital while her future is determined. Clancy's attorney argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was unaware of her actions at the time of the killings.

Anyone who needs support can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.