Demi Lovato Discusses Ongoing Eating Disorder Recovery

Demi Lovato recently shared insights into their ongoing recovery from an eating disorder. In an interview on the "Street You Grew Up On" podcast with host Kerry Washington, Lovato, 34, discussed their journey, stating, "I don't think that that's something that I even think about striving towards because it doesn't seem realistic. I think that food is going to be a battle for the rest of my life, but it's a manageable battle" (USA Today).

Lovato has been open about their struggles with body image and disordered eating, which began at a young age. They first sought treatment at 18 for issues including bulimia. Despite multiple treatment attempts, Lovato's eating disorder persisted, contributing to a relapse in 2018 and a subsequent overdose. Lovato reflected on their journey, saying, "Some days I don't love my body, but there are days where I accept it" (USA Today).

Returning to the stage for the "It's Not That Deep Tour" was a significant step in Lovato's recovery. They admitted feeling anxious about their appearance but found comfort in the audience's acceptance. "No one turned around. No one got up out of their seats and said, '[They're] not a size 0.' They still loved me and cried tears of joy when I sang for them" (USA Today).

Lovato also celebrated their progress on social media, sharing a message of self-acceptance and body positivity. They highlighted their stretch marks with glitter, stating, "I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of its features" (Good Morning America).

Lovato emphasized that recovery is possible and encouraged others to be gentle with themselves. "YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU," they wrote, reminding fans that setbacks are part of the process (Good Morning America).

Anyone struggling with body image or eating concerns can reach out to The National Alliance for Eating Disorders at 1-866-662-1235. For crisis situations, text "ALLIANCE" to 741741.