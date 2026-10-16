Diddy Transferred To Another Prison Amid Issues At Fort Dix

Combs has been written up several times since he began his sentence at Fort Dix last October. He's been thrown in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) twice over the past few months for fighting. His last fight was documented on September 30, which led fans to believe a suspicious report that Combs recently got into a tussle with a Jamaican drug lord named Christopher "Dudas" Coke. The fight allegedly happened after Combs went for his daily break outside the SHU. During the altercation, Combs allegedly suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment last weekend. Combs' family acknowledged his hospital trip but denied the story about the fight. The Bureau of Prisons also confirmed the fight never happened.



Combs' multiple violations cost him 41 days of good-time credit and 400 days of commissary privileges. His release date was pushed back to March 2, 2028.

