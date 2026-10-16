Elementary School Shooting In Oregon Leaves 4 Dead Plus Gunman

A tragic shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday (October 15) left four people dead, including three children aged five, eight, and 11, and a teacher. The 16-year-old gunman, a resident of Bend, was shot dead by a community member who pursued him into the school, according to BBC News. Two others, a seven-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher, were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The shooting began around 1 p.m. when police received a call from someone reporting being shot at by a person with a long gun. Within minutes, authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooter entering the school. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz stated that the school went into lockdown at 1:01 p.m., and officers arrived on the scene by 1:02 p.m. The suspect was confirmed dead shortly after, and officers cleared the school to ensure there were no additional threats, as reported by The Guardian.

The identity of the bystander who intervened has not been disclosed, but initial emergency dispatch audio suggested the person might be a parent of a student. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised the bystander for their "heroic" actions, acknowledging the emotional burden such actions carry, according to CNN.

In response to the tragedy, all schools in the Bend-La Pine district were closed on Friday, and a candlelight vigil was held at Drake Park in Bend to honor the victims. Governor Kotek and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler attended the vigil, expressing their condolences and support for the community. The Bend Education Association emphasized the need for privacy and continued support for those affected by the shooting.

Deschutes County Health Services, in partnership with Bend-La Pine Schools and St. Charles Health System, is offering free walk-in events to provide immediate support and crisis stabilization tools for the community. These sessions are being held at Deschutes Public Library and Larkspur Community Center.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with a large police presence expected at the school in the coming days. Authorities have not yet released a motive for the attack.