Elon Musk Settles Lawsuits Over Voter Giveaways

Elon Musk has settled two lawsuits related to his $1 million giveaways to voters during the 2024 presidential election. The lawsuits, filed by voters in battleground states, accused Musk and his political action committee, America PAC, of misleading them about the nature of the giveaways. Musk had claimed the payouts would be given randomly, but later admitted winners were chosen based on their potential as spokespeople for the pro-Trump super PAC, according to CNN.

The legal proceedings, which concluded on Thursday (October 15), ended a two-year saga. The terms of the settlements were not disclosed. Musk and America PAC denied any wrongdoing throughout the case. The Justice Department had previously warned Musk that the giveaways could violate federal laws against vote-buying, as reported by Reuters.

During the 2024 election, Musk's super PAC initiated a daily $1 million giveaway to registered voters in swing states, urging them to support President Donald Trump. The giveaways raised concerns about legality, with election lawyer Rick Hasen arguing they violated federal law by offering payment for voter registration or voting, Forbes reports.

Despite the legal challenges, Musk continues to be a significant Republican donor, contributing over $275 million to GOP candidates in the 2026 midterm elections. His involvement in politics remains controversial, with ongoing scrutiny over his influence and actions.