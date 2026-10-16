Feds Probe Suspicious Letters With White Powder Sent To Congressional Offices Nationwide

Federal authorities are investigating over 100 letters containing suspicious white powder that have been mailed to various addresses across the United States, including multiple congressional and election officesThe FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are working together to intercept these letters and determine who is responsible.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that the letters have been found in the U.S. mail system and some have reached congressional offices. The Senate Sergeant at Arms and the House Sergeant at Arms have both issued warnings about these mailings, recommending that staff treat any suspicious letters with extreme caution.

Several lawmakers confirmed that their offices were targeted. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senators Chris Murphy, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Lisa Blunt Rochester were among those whose offices were sent letters, though most were intercepted by postal authorities before reaching staff. Senator Gillibrand said in a statement reported by ABC News, "I am deeply grateful to the postal inspectors for protecting my staff."

Election offices in at least 15 states have also reported receiving or being the intended recipients of similar suspicious mailings, according to the CNN. In some cases, such as at the Arizona State Capitol, Louisiana, and Oklahoma election offices, evacuations were ordered when envelopes with white powder were discovered.

The FBI said in a statement, "Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters." As of now, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incidents.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the congressional and election office letters are connected. The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors released a joint statement condemning the threats, saying, "Those who administer our elections should never fear for their safety while carrying out their essential duties."

Investigators are continuing to track down additional letters and are urging all offices to remain vigilant and report any suspicious mail to authorities.