First Post-Surgery Photos Of Pope Leo Released

The Vatican has released the first photos of Pope Leo XIV following his lung cancer surgery, showing him celebrating Mass in a hospital room. The 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery on Tuesday (October 13) at Rome's Gemelli hospital to remove a cancerous growth from his lung, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The surgery confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, a common type of lung cancer.

Pope Leo is recovering well and has resumed some work activities, including concelebrating Mass, as reported by ABC News. The Vatican stated that his recovery is proceeding as expected, with blood tests and a chest X-ray showing normal postoperative results. He has begun respiratory therapy, is walking around his hospital room, and is eating regularly.

Despite his recent surgery, Pope Leo is still scheduled to travel to South America next month, with stops in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6-17. However, there are concerns about whether the trip will proceed as planned. The Associated Press reports that Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori expressed hope that the visit would go ahead but acknowledged that the pope's recovery might affect the schedule.

Pope Leo's surgery involved the removal of the lower lobe of his right lung, and doctors are monitoring his condition to determine if further treatment is needed. The Vatican has not announced any changes to his planned trip, but medical experts suggest that if additional treatment is required, travel plans might need to be adjusted.