Football Player Dies Of In-Game Injury

Southern Nazarene University football player Tyler Ulrich has died after sustaining a traumatic injury during a game against Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas. The 21-year-old sophomore from Azle, Texas, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident on Saturday, October 10, and passed away on Thursday, as reported by NBC DFW.

Ulrich, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound safety, was remembered by his former Azle High School coach, Jason Vines, as a selfless leader and exceptional teammate. "He is a very selfless man, young man, and a very, very, good teammate," Vines said. Ulrich was known for returning to his high school to mentor younger players, and his passing has deeply affected the community.

Southern Nazarene University President Dr. Keith Newman shared a heartfelt message, stating, "Tyler sustained a traumatic injury during last Saturday's football game. Since that time, he has been in the hospital, continually surrounded by the love, prayers, and presence of his family, teammates, and dear friends." The university has offered support through its Renew Counseling Center and Campus Pastors for those affected by the loss.

The play during which Ulrich was injured did not initially appear unusual, but medical assistance was called, and the game was delayed for nearly an hour, according to Yahoo Sports. Ulrich's exact injury has not been disclosed.

Ulrich is the second college football player to die this season due to an incident during a game. Earlier, William Jewell College running back MicahJo Barnett died after suffering a medical emergency in his team's opening game.