Former GOP Rep. Gaetz Faces Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Two women have filed a civil lawsuit in federal court in Orlando, accusing former Republican Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and two others of sex trafficking. The women, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, allege that Gaetz and the other defendants "coordinated the recruitment, payments, drugs, and travel to obtain commercial sexual acts" from them between 2017 and January 2019, as reported by Politico.

The lawsuit claims that Gaetz, while serving in Congress, used his position and resources to exploit the plaintiffs' financial vulnerabilities. The allegations mirror those from a House Ethics Committee investigation that found substantial evidence of Gaetz's misconduct, including having sex with a minor and paying women for sex, according to The Guardian.

One of the other defendants, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for crimes including underage sex trafficking. The lawsuit alleges that Greenberg recruited the women and introduced them to Gaetz.

Gaetz has denied the allegations, stating that much of the conduct alleged against him is false. He expressed eagerness to confront the accusers in court, as noted by The Hill.

The lawsuit also names former Florida state Rep. Chris Dorworth as a participant in the alleged scheme. It details trips arranged by the defendants to various locations, including Venice Beach, Miami, Las Vegas, the Florida Keys, the Bahamas, and New York City, where the plaintiffs claim they were expected to perform sexual acts in exchange for travel and accommodations.

Gaetz's nomination to serve as Attorney General under President Donald Trump was withdrawn in 2024 amid scrutiny over these allegations. The Justice Department declined to charge Gaetz in its sex trafficking investigation in 2023, but the House Ethics Committee found evidence of wrongdoing, including obstructing Congress's investigation into his conduct.