GOP Senators Demand Probe Into Ukraine's Satellite Data Loss

Four Republican senators have joined forces with their Democratic colleagues to call for an investigation into Ukraine's recent loss of access to intelligence data from Starlink satellites, which are crucial for intercepting Russian drones. The bipartisan letter, spearheaded by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), was sent to the Pentagon's Inspector General, according to The Hill.

The letter expresses "grave concern" over the disruptions to Ukraine's communications and intelligence-sharing capabilities, which have reportedly endangered American personnel and compromised Ukraine's defense against Russian missile and drone attacks. The senators are seeking an investigation into whether decisions by the Department of Defense or its contractors contributed to these circumstances.

Republican Senators Thom Tillis (N.C.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and John Cornyn (Texas) signed the letter. They are joined by Democratic Senators Dick Durbin (Ill.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Chris Coons (Del.), and Jack Reed (R.I.), who is the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The senators cited reports that restrictions on data flowing through SpaceX's Starlink terminals disrupted Ukraine's ability to operate military vehicles and aircraft. RFE/RL reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the throttling of Starshield, the military version of Starlink, calling it "dangerous."

SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated on social media that the Starshield systems are controlled by the U.S. government, and any limits on speed or usage are decided by the U.S. military and ultimately the president. The senators have requested an immediate investigation to determine whether any U.S. officials directed or authorized changes to the intelligence-sharing arrangements.

The investigation aims to clarify whether the disruptions were due to deliberate policy decisions and to ensure continuity of essential services for Ukraine's defense. The senators have asked for a written confirmation of the investigation's status by November 1, just before the upcoming election.