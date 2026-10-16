Harry And Meghan Visit Charities In Nottingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together on Thursday (October 15) since returning to the UK. The couple visited Nottingham, where they engaged with local charities. This visit marks their first joint outing since relocating from California two months ago with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as reported by News24.

Their day began at the Community Recording Studio, a youth charity that Prince Harry has supported for over a decade. Meghan participated in a crafts class and offered advice on confidence building to young girls, encouraging them to "talk to ourselves like we talk to our best friends," according to UPI.

The couple then visited Himmah, a charity addressing food poverty, where they assisted in preparing food parcels. Meghan had previously donated £10,000 to this charity from the sales of a cookbook released after the Grenfell Tower fire disaster. Their final engagement was with Epic Partners, a group supporting young people through sports and mentoring, as reported by BBC News.

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson emphasized their personal investment in these projects, noting that Nottingham holds special significance as the site of their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017. Despite their return to the UK, the couple is not living in a royal residence and is protected by a private security detail. The BBC reported that a committee is reassessing their level of police protection following their return.