Joni Mitchell Reveals Why She Became A U.S. Citizen After More Than 60 Years

Joni Mitchell opened up about becoming an American citizen.

The legendary singer-songwriter, 82, revealed Thursday (Oct 15) that she became a U.S. citizen so she could vote in the next election, more than 60 years after moving to the country.

“I became a citizen so I could vote," the "Both Sides Now" hitmaker said in a statement, per PEOPLE. "I didn’t give up my Canadian citizenship, and I never will."

Earlier this week, the iconic musician shared the milestone on Instagram, posting a photo of herself standing in front of American flags. “A journey that began 62 years ago," Mitchell captioned the pic.

Born in Alberta, Canada, in 1943, Mitchell moved to the U.S. in 1965. Over the years, Mitchell has spoken about being a Canadian living in America. During her 2024 Hollywood Bowl concert, dubbed the “Joni Jam,” she encouraged fans to vote ahead of the presidential election.

“I wish I could vote — I’m Canadian,” she told the crowd, according to NME. “One of those lousy immigrants.”