Kelly Proposes Ban On Broadcasting Military Executions

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly introduced the "No Public Executions in America Act" on Thursday (October 15), aiming to prohibit the broadcasting of military executions. This proposal follows the cancellation of plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, as announced by President Donald Trump.

The bill seeks to prevent federal officials and those under the Department of Defense from recording, livestreaming, or distributing footage of executions carried out under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. It also aims to ban the use of taxpayer dollars for such purposes. The legislation would apply to all executions conducted after it becomes law, regardless of when the death sentence was imposed.

Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, stated that "livestreaming an execution is un-American and dangerous," comparing it to practices seen in regimes like Iran and the Taliban. He emphasized that such broadcasts would not enhance American safety. The bill now awaits review by a committee before it can be voted on by the Senate and House, and then potentially signed into law by the president.

The proposal emerged after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to livestream Hasan's execution, scheduled for December 3. This idea faced bipartisan backlash, with concerns that it could fuel radicalization. Vice President JD Vance and other officials expressed doubts about the plan. Ultimately, Trump decided to cancel the livestream, stating that while it might have served as a deterrent, many people would prefer not to watch.

Hasan was sentenced to death for the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, which resulted in 13 deaths and numerous injuries. His execution would be the first by the U.S. military in over 60 years. The bill introduced by Kelly aims to ensure that such executions do not become public spectacles in the future.