Man Wanted For Fraud In Washington Arrested In India

A man on the federal "Most Wanted Fraudster" list, Manjit Singh Bendi, was arrested in India and returned to Washington state. Federal prosecutors allege that the 64-year-old ran the Asian Grocery Store in Tacoma and defrauded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) of at least $600,000. Bendi is accused of arranging with SNAP recipients to run their cards for a certain amount, then giving them half of the cash while keeping the rest for himself.

Bendi was initially arrested in April but fled to Canada and then to his home country of India, where he was eventually apprehended. The extradition process, which involves the formal surrender of an individual from one state to another for prosecution, is often complex and can be fraught with political tension, as explained by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Extradition treaties, like the one between the United States and India, typically require that the alleged crime be punishable in both jurisdictions, a concept known as "dual criminality." This ensures that the crime is recognized as illegal in both countries involved in the extradition process.

Bendi's case highlights the challenges and intricacies of international extradition, particularly when fugitives flee to countries with which the United States has extradition agreements. The process can be lengthy, often taking more than a year from request to surrender, and involves multiple legal and diplomatic steps.