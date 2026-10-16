Mount St Helens Ash Cloud Prompts Urgent Warnings In Washington

A hazardous cloud of volcanic ash has risen approximately 12,000 feet into the sky above Mount St Helens, triggering urgent warnings for aviation late Thursday (October 15) and into early Friday (October 16). The cloud was detected drifting northwest of the volcano, which is located south of Seattle, Washington.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cascades Volcano Observatory, strong ground winds picked up old ash near the mountain, but scientists confirmed that there was no eruption. The agency issued a Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation at 1:01 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, maintaining the aviation color code at green, which means normal, non-eruptive conditions. However, the observed ash plume was high enough to pose a risk to aircraft flying in the area.

Satellite imagery and live webcams captured the plume as it moved northwest, prompting the issuance of a SIGMET, a significant meteorological information warning for pilots. The observatory stated it would provide updates if the situation changed significantly or the color code was adjusted.\

Aviation experts note that volcanic ash can be extremely dangerous for planes, as it can damage engines and reduce visibility. The recent ash event recalls the importance of swift communication and preparedness for sudden changes in volcanic activity.

For now, the aviation warning remains in effect for the region, and officials urge pilots to stay informed of changing conditions around Mount St Helens.