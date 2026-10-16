NBA Asks Sportsbooks To Halt Certain Prop Bets

The NBA has requested its sportsbook partners to stop offering certain prop bets, particularly those involving the "under" on player statistics, as reported by ESPN. This move comes in response to recent high-profile betting scandals involving former players Jontay Porter and Terry Rozier. The league has the authority to limit what sportsbooks can offer under their partnership agreements.

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Rozier manipulated his performance as part of an illegal sports betting scheme. This inquiry is part of a broader probe into a network of gamblers and poker players accused of rigging games across various sports. The investigation has already led to a criminal charge and a lifetime ban from the NBA for Porter, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The NBA's decision to urge sportsbooks to restrict certain bets is also influenced by concerns over the integrity of the game. Michal Lorenc, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan, highlighted the risks associated with prop bets. He noted that these bets allow gamblers to wager on specific player statistics, making them susceptible to manipulation. Lorenc emphasized the need for robust federal and state regulations to address these vulnerabilities.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have shown tentative support for further restrictions on prop bets. They aim to reduce the risk of performance manipulation and player harassment. The league's partnerships with sportsbooks have been financially beneficial, but the recent scandals underscore the need for a balance between profit and maintaining the integrity of professional sports.