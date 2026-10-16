NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Fifth-Year Eligibility Order

The NCAA has filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, marking the first time the organization has taken legal action against a sitting state governor. The lawsuit, filed on Friday (October 16) in the Southern District of Ohio, challenges an executive order signed by DeWine earlier this week. This order allows student-athletes from the Class of 2022 to have a fifth year of eligibility, which the NCAA argues gives Ohio schools an unfair advantage.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the NCAA claims that DeWine's order is a "hall pass to break the rules," as it contradicts the organization's new eligibility rules. These rules, passed in June, exclude athletes who have already played four seasons from participating in a fifth.

NCAA President Charlie Baker described the lawsuit as an "extraordinary step" to maintain a level playing field for all schools. He stated, "If state courts—or governors—can unilaterally change the rules to give certain schools competitive advantages, it will become impossible for all schools to compete on a level playing field," as reported by ESPN.

The executive order has already influenced ongoing legal proceedings, including the case of basketball player Filip Borovićanin, who is seeking a fifth year of eligibility. The Ohio Supreme Court has intervened, pausing an appeals court ruling that declared the '22 athletes ineligible and asking for briefs from both sides by next Monday.

The NCAA's lawsuit also highlights concerns that other states might follow Ohio's lead, potentially disrupting the uniformity of college sports regulations. The organization is using this legal battle to advocate for the Protect College Sports Act, a bipartisan bill that would enshrine the NCAA's eligibility policy into federal law and provide antitrust protection.

Representatives for DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson have not yet commented on the lawsuit. The NCAA remains confident in its legal position and urges Congress to pass the Protect College Sports Act to ensure consistent rules across the nation.