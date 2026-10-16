No. 5 Indiana Takes On No. 4 Ohio State Today October 17 In A Major Big 10 Clash

By iHeartRadio

October 16, 2026

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana
Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

No. 5 Indiana will take on No. 4 Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday (October 17), in a highly anticipated top-five college football matchup. The Hoosiers, who currently hold a 6-0 record, are searching for their first home victory over the Buckeyes since 1988. Ohio State, coming in at 5-1, aims to avenge last season's loss in the Big Ten Championship game.

Indiana enters with the longest active winning streak in the Bowl Subdivision at 22 games, as well as the nation's longest current home winning streak at 19 games. After snapping a 30-game losing streak against the Buckeyes last December and winning their first conference title since 1967, Indiana now has a chance to defeat Ohio State in Bloomington for the first time since October 8, 1988, when they won by a score of 41-7.

The game kicks off at 12pm ET and will air on Fox. Buckeyes fans can listen to the game on Majic 95.9 and NewsRadio 98.3 WMAN.

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