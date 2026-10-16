Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan Face Off On Retro Game Show In 'Expectations' Remix Video

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan are going head-to-head in the music video for their new collaboration.

On Thursday (October 15), Rodrigo dropped the new version of her song "expectations," a track originally featured on her latest album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love but now remixed to feature the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer. In addition to the new version of the popular track, Rodrigo and Roan also starred in an accompanying music video where they faced off against each other in multiple retro game shows.

Rodrigo kicked things off on The Big Expectations Show!, a game show hosted by Johnny Johnson, played by David Byrne, where she went up against several versions of herself. She eventually met up with Roan on Sister Squabble, a Family Feud-style show where they battled it out over Roan's new verse.

The "drop dead" hitmaker and the "Pink Pony Club" musician confirmed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday that they were "beyond excited" to team up for the remixed track, days after first teasing the collab in a clip where Roan could be heard cheekily saying, "Ooh, Olivia does remixes now."

You can listen to Olivia Rodrigo's new "expectations" remix featuring Chappell Roan on iHeartRadio.