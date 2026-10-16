Pregnant Hilary Swank, 52, Hits Back At 'Backlash' For 'Having Children Older'

Hilary Swank is hitting back at criticism over having kids in her late 40s.

The pregnant Million Dollar Baby star, 52, who recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider, addressed "backlash" about having starting a family at a later age in a clip from an upcoming interview on The Drew Barrymore Show set to air October 20, per E! News.

After clapping back at the "weird" double standard women face, saying, "There's a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting," Swank directly addressed one comment from a woman who said she is "too old" to be having children by connecting it to her own experience losing her father Stephen Michael Swank.

"There's one story that I found really interesting and I think I was attracted to this particular story because this one woman said, 'How dare you? You're too old, and you won't be old enough when your kids are older, and my dad was my favorite person and he died when I was in my early 20s and it's just devastation,'" she said. "I related to it because my dad is also passed but he was one of my favorite people on Earth, and I was drawn to that."