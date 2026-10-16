Rap Rising: ASAP Rocky Drops ‘Shroom Clouds' Off 'Don't Be Dumb: Disc 2'

"It's mainly all of the songs from the alter egos—from the eight-year hiatus that I just took," Rocky explained in a new interview with Complex. "So for instance, like 'Babushka Boi,' that will be on Disc 2, because the Babushka Boi caricature is on the cover. You know, 'Sundress,' that never lived on an album, that's on Disc 2. The 'Grim Freestyle' that I've been doing at like f**king shows and stuff. 'Hijack,' 'Trunks,' all of these songs that was in like different movies, commercials, video games, and all that s**t. It's all going to live on Disc 2 with new revisions to it, new verses, and a couple of new singles that people probably never heard."



Disc 2 does not have a release date yet. A$AP Rocky's "Shroom Clouds" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. Our collection of fresh hip-hop hits also includes new music by Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, LUCKI, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE