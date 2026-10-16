Rap Rising: ASAP Rocky Drops ‘Shroom Clouds' Off 'Don't Be Dumb: Disc 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 16, 2026
A$AP Rocky is back with new music after wrapping up the European leg of his world tour.
On Friday, October 16, the Harlem native dropped his new single "Shroom Clouds" featuring reGGie and Jeremih. Produced by Rocky himself, Hector Delgado, and Kevin Arcilla, Rocky flows effortlessly alongside distorted vocals by reGGie and Jeremih over a trippy instrumental. The A$AP Mob boss first previewed the record in 2021 and performed it again at a 2022 concert. The song is expected to appear on his highly anticipated Don't Be Dumb: Disc 2. The project is set to feature more unreleased music that didn't make the first version.
"It's mainly all of the songs from the alter egos—from the eight-year hiatus that I just took," Rocky explained in a new interview with Complex. "So for instance, like 'Babushka Boi,' that will be on Disc 2, because the Babushka Boi caricature is on the cover. You know, 'Sundress,' that never lived on an album, that's on Disc 2. The 'Grim Freestyle' that I've been doing at like f**king shows and stuff. 'Hijack,' 'Trunks,' all of these songs that was in like different movies, commercials, video games, and all that s**t. It's all going to live on Disc 2 with new revisions to it, new verses, and a couple of new singles that people probably never heard."
Disc 2 does not have a release date yet. A$AP Rocky's "Shroom Clouds" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. Our collection of fresh hip-hop hits also includes new music by Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, LUCKI, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
A$AP Rocky, "Shroom Clouds"
Gucci Mane, Against All Odds (Album)
LUCKI, Last Laugh [archive tape] (Album)
Fredo Bang, Laugh Now Cry Later (Album)
Babyfxce E, The X Tape 2 (Album)
OMB Peezy, SAVE YOURSELF (Album)
Pi'erre Bourne, Made In Paris (Deluxe Album)
Tierra Whack, WHACK'S MUSEUM (Deluxe Album)
Z-Ro, Forever King (Album)
Sixbill, PURE LUST (Album)
R2R Moe, BOYZ 2 MEN (EP)
Dc2trill, DAYS B4 RDB (EP)
Meek Mill featuring G Herbo, "Wanna Be Free"
Justice, SZA, Tame Impala, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, "Flower In A Hurricane"
Statik Selektah featuring Ab-Soul, Raekwon & Freddie Gibbs, "Champagne Wishes"
Montana 700 featuring Lil Baby & Hotboii, "Call My Phone"
K Carbon featuring GloRilla, "5 Star"
OHGEESY featuring Big Sean, "Left Right"
fakemink featuring Skepta, "Chiltern Firehouse"
sosocamo, "gravity"
B2K, "Lil Freak"
Ackrite featuring YG & Mozzy, "So Real"
Victony & Summer Walker featuring Don Toliver, "SLICK (Remix)"
Busta Rhymes & J Dilla, "Back Pain, Chest Pain, Head Pain"
Babyface Ray featuring Peezy & King Hendrick$, "Ghetto Symphony"
Lucky Daye featuring Pusha T, "Mouf Say"
Bay Swag featuring Fatt Smaxk & Young KB, "Drain"
FGC Heem, "Almost There"
Che Noir featuring Black Thought, "Fame & Fiction"
Miles Minnick featuring Trap Dickey "3's Up"
Papa Jay featuring G Herbo, "Work Dat (Remix)"