Six Flags Over Georgia Reopens After Fatal Accident

Six Flags Over Georgia is reopening today (Friday, October 16) at 6 p.m. after a tragic accident earlier this week led to the death of Hassan Kariem, a 42-year-old from Atlanta. Kariem was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster on Monday (October 12), according to the Cobb County Police Department. The ride remains closed as investigations continue.

The incident also injured four minors, who were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The park, located in Austell, Georgia, will open for Fright Fest, but the Goliath coaster will stay shut down until further notice, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The ride's manufacturer, Bolliger & Mabillard, is also involved in the investigation. The Goliath roller coaster, which opened in 2006, reaches a height of 200 feet and speeds up to 70 mph.

Kariem, who was at the park celebrating his niece's birthday, was a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy community, where he worked as an IT manager, technology teacher, and robotics coach for over 12 years. The school district expressed its condolences to his family and friends.

In response to the incident, Six Flags has temporarily closed similar rides across its parks in North America. The park's spokesperson stated that they are cooperating fully with local authorities to complete the investigation and ensure safety compliance.