Tate McRae 'Can't Be Contained' In New Single 'Housewife'

Tate McRae is throwing away the rules of a traditional housewife in her latest single.

On Thursday (October 15), the 23-year-old singer released her new single "Housewife," the lead single for her upcoming fourth studio album, per Billboard. She previously explained that the track is about "a woman who can't be contained" during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I just wanna make a lot of money be my own housewife," she sings. "Go in to my garden, pick the money off the tree/ I don't pay for nothing baby people pay me/ And you right beside me's just the icing on the dream/ I don't need you, I want you/ And that's my favorite thing."

In addition to the new track, she shared an accompanying music video directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and shot in the South of France in what McRae described as a "magical" experience" during her Tonight Show appearance.

McRae, who is set to perform during the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 18, also revealed to Fallon that the new single has been a long time coming, even teasing the track back in August during her show-stopping set at Lollapalooza but fans missed the memo.

"My fans in particular, we drop Easter eggs all the time, and they get none of them. They'll always catch on to things that are completely wrong," she said. "They never get the most obvious Easter eggs. This was literally in my set. It said 'Housewife' when the set started."

You can listen to "Housewife" now on iHeartRadio.