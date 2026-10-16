Tesla Roadster Unveiled With Daring Stunts In Texas

By iHeartRadio

October 16, 2026

The Tesla Roadster Hybrid car on display
Photo: KAREN BLEIER / AFP / Getty Images

The new Tesla Roadster made a dramatic debut Thursday night (October 15) at the SpaceX testing facility in Texas. During the unveiling event, a prototype of the second-generation electric sports car performed stunts that included driving upside down and flying through the air. The vehicle also showcased its impressive acceleration, going from zero to 60 miles per hour in just one second.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk humorously remarked that the Roadster "is not necessarily a safety-optimized car, but it takes the fun meter to eleven out of ten." He acknowledged potential legal challenges, stating, "I'm not sure it'll be legal in all jurisdictions," but assured that "there will be such a car that someone can own." Tesla plans to begin production of the Roadster in 2028.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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