Travis Barker Opens Up About Falling 'Madly In Love' With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is sharing how his romance with wife Kourtney Kardashian was only a matter of time.

During an October 14 appearance on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast, the blink-182 drummer opened up about his love story with the Kardashians star, explaining how even their friends knew they would perfect together before they ever started dating, per People.

"When it happened, it was like a perfect symmetry from both of our sides," he said. "Her friends would be like, 'Oh, you and Trav.' And she'd be like, 'Ah yeah, I don't know if that'll ever happen.' And people would say the same thing to me."

The rocker noted that he and his now-wife had "such a strong foundation" because of years of friendship, adding that he "already loved her as a friend." He and Kardashian even knew that once they struck up a romance, it would be destiny.

"We both wanted it to happen and we knew if it did happen, it would probably be like neither of us would have a choice," he said. "We would just be overwhelmed with whatever and fall madly in love. And we did."

Kardashian and Barker went on to tie the knot three different times in 2022 and have since welcomed one child together, son Rocky Thirteen born in November 2023, adding to their large blended family. Barker is a dad to son Landon, 23, daughter Alabama, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana, 27, while Kardashian is a mom to sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, and daughter Penelope, 14.