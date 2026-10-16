Trump Questions New Press Secretary Zacharia's Role

By iHeartRadio

October 16, 2026

President Trump Travels To Alaska
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about the suitability of Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary. Before leaving for a rally in Georgia, Trump told reporters that Zacharia might want to "reconsider" her position, suggesting that "maybe it’s not for her." This comes after Zacharia's debut was marked by scrutiny over her legal credentials and a rocky start with the press.

Zacharia admitted on "Hannity" that she did not pass the bar exam and never obtained a law license in the United States, according to Fox News. Her briefings have been criticized for their brevity and her verbal stumbles, including mistakenly referring to her husband as "my president."

Despite the challenges, the White House has shown support for Zacharia. Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, described her as "uniquely qualified and whip smart," and expressed confidence in her ability to succeed in the role.

Zacharia's appointment has also raised questions about her legal background. NBC Washington reported that she has long described herself as a lawyer, but there is no evidence she passed the bar exam in any state. The watchdog group Campaign for Accountability has filed a complaint with the State Bar of California to investigate whether Zacharia misrepresented herself as a lawyer.

Zacharia previously served as a senior communications adviser to the Trump Media & Technology Group and as deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security. Her tenure as press secretary began on October 9, and her first press briefing was held on October 13.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices