Trump Questions New Press Secretary Zacharia's Role

President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about the suitability of Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary. Before leaving for a rally in Georgia, Trump told reporters that Zacharia might want to "reconsider" her position, suggesting that "maybe it’s not for her." This comes after Zacharia's debut was marked by scrutiny over her legal credentials and a rocky start with the press.

Zacharia admitted on "Hannity" that she did not pass the bar exam and never obtained a law license in the United States, according to Fox News. Her briefings have been criticized for their brevity and her verbal stumbles, including mistakenly referring to her husband as "my president."

Despite the challenges, the White House has shown support for Zacharia. Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, described her as "uniquely qualified and whip smart," and expressed confidence in her ability to succeed in the role.

Zacharia's appointment has also raised questions about her legal background. NBC Washington reported that she has long described herself as a lawyer, but there is no evidence she passed the bar exam in any state. The watchdog group Campaign for Accountability has filed a complaint with the State Bar of California to investigate whether Zacharia misrepresented herself as a lawyer.

Zacharia previously served as a senior communications adviser to the Trump Media & Technology Group and as deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security. Her tenure as press secretary began on October 9, and her first press briefing was held on October 13.