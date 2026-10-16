TSA Pauses Gateside Pass Program Expansion

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has paused the expansion of its gateside pass program for non-ticketed visitors. The program initially launched at 13 U.S. airports last month and expanded to over 300 airports. However, the TSA's website now lists the passes as available only at the original 13 locations. Some of these airports include Arizona's Mesa Gateway Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport.

The decision to halt the expansion was communicated to the hundreds of airports recently added to the program, but the pause is indefinite. The gateside pass program allows non-ticketed visitors to access airport gates, a move that was initially welcomed by many travelers and airport authorities.

The TSA has not provided specific reasons for the pause, leaving many airports and travelers uncertain about the future of the program. The agency's website reflects the current status, showing the program's availability limited to the original airports.