Ukraine President "Thankful" For EU Leadership

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the European Union for its support during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking at a summit in Brussels on Friday (October 16), Zelensky praised the EU's backing, calling its members "real leaders." He emphasized the importance of the EU's support since the beginning of the war, according to CNN.

Zelensky's comments come amid rising tensions with the United States. Earlier this week, he acknowledged difficulties with U.S. President Donald Trump, who struck a deal allowing Russian diesel exports, a move that blindsided European leaders and left Zelensky feeling betrayed. Trump has been eager to ease global diesel prices ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, as reported by DW.

Despite the challenges, Zelensky highlighted the strong relationship with the EU. European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, pledged continued support for Ukraine. Costa stated, "This is no time to withdraw support to Ukraine," emphasizing the need to increase pressure on Russia.

The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, marking the 22nd package since the invasion began. Von der Leyen confirmed that the EU would not lift any sanctions unless Russia ceases its aggression.

Zelensky's visit to Brussels also focused on discussions about Ukraine's energy grid, the 2027 budget, and its EU membership bid. The EU leaders congratulated Ukraine on passing key reforms, which advance its membership bid.

Amidst these diplomatic efforts, Zelensky also addressed the issue of restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade version of Elon Musk's Starlink service, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications. Although operations have improved, they have not been fully restored.

Zelensky concluded by affirming Ukraine's resilience and commitment to maintaining dignity during wartime. "We will keep living, fighting, and most importantly, living with dignity," he said.