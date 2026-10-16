Warhol.SS & Nino Paid Charged In Connection With Deadly Atlanta Shooting

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Warhol and Nino were charged in connection with a shooting that happened on April 25. Officers responded to a report of a 29-year-old man who was shot at 633 Boulevard NE. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. Unfortunately, the man's injuries ultimately led to his death. At this time, it's not clear how Warhol and Nino Paid were involved. Nonetheless, police discovered enough evidence to charge them with the heinous crime.



"Following a thorough investigation, investigators identified two suspects, Zahair Myles and Jacquawn Andrews, in connection with the incident," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.



As of this report, the victim has not been publicly identified. Warhol and Nino are currently being held at the Fulton County jail without bond. See Nino Paid's mugshot below.