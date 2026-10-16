Warhol.SS & Nino Paid Charged In Connection With Deadly Atlanta Shooting

By Tony M. Centeno

October 16, 2026

Warhol.SS
Photo: Getty Images

Warhol.SS and Nino Paid have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in April.

Both artists were reportedly taken into custody last month. Nino Paid, born Jacquawn Andrews, was arrested on September 1 while he attempted to re-enter the United States from Canada. After being apprehended by Border Patrol, Andrews was taken to Wayne County Jail in Michigan and was later extradited to Georgia where he faces charges including felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. Warhol, born Zahair Myles, turned himself in two weeks later and was charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Warhol and Nino were charged in connection with a shooting that happened on April 25. Officers responded to a report of a 29-year-old man who was shot at 633 Boulevard NE. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. Unfortunately, the man's injuries ultimately led to his death. At this time, it's not clear how Warhol and Nino Paid were involved. Nonetheless, police discovered enough evidence to charge them with the heinous crime.

"Following a thorough investigation, investigators identified two suspects, Zahair Myles and Jacquawn Andrews, in connection with the incident," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

As of this report, the victim has not been publicly identified. Warhol and Nino are currently being held at the Fulton County jail without bond. See Nino Paid's mugshot below.

Warhol.ssNino Paid
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