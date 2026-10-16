Woman Who Registered Dog To Vote Must Fund Billboards

A Costa Mesa woman, Laura Lee Yourex, has been ordered to pay for anti-voter fraud billboards after registering her dog to vote in California. According to the Los Angeles Times, Yourex, 64, faced five felony charges after she posted a photo on social media showing her dog, Maya, with a ballot and an "I voted" sticker. The dog's vote was counted in the 2021 recall election against Governor Gavin Newsom but was rejected in the 2022 primary election.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office announced that Yourex's case was dismissed after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. She admitted to registering her dog to vote in May 2020, knowing the animal was ineligible. As part of a plea agreement, she was required to pay $1,500 for four billboards along the 55 and 22 freeways in Orange County. The billboards, which will remain up through the November 3 election, feature a photo of her dog with a ballot and read: "Don't be a dog. Voter Fraud is a Crime. If you can't legally vote, don't vote. The Orange County District Attorney's Office will prosecute."

The investigation began in October 2024 when the Orange County Registrar of Voters reported the case to the district attorney. Yourex had posted another photo showing Maya's dog tag and a vote-by-mail ballot, captioned "Maya is still getting her ballot," even though the dog had died.

The Independent reported that Yourex's lawyer stated she intended to highlight vulnerabilities in the voting system. The billboards also display the Orange County District Attorney's Election Fraud Hotline for reporting suspected irregularities.