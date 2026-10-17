Best Moments From The 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2026
The biggest artists in Latin music delivered an incredible show that fans in Miami will never forget.
On Saturday night, October 17, the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina went down at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami. iHeartRadio's annual concert, hosted by Enrique Santos and Dayanara Torres, featured some of the best acts, including Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh, and Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis.” The night began with an exciting performance by Alleh, who performed hits like "Desorden," "Amoureux," "Capaz" and more. The night continued with DJ sets by Tu 94.9's DJ Xtreme and more surprises.
Artists like Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis" Manuel Turizo hit the stage with a live band. Turizo delivered all his hits, from "Vaina Loca" to "El Merengue." Meanwhile, "Los Titis" delivered their reparto-inspired hits like "Dichavate" and "Sin Pena." The Cuban duo even invited a crew of 10 student dancers who helped bring their songs to life.
Check out all the best moments from Fiesta Latina 2026 below.
Miss Universe de Cuba channels Miss Congeniality backstage
Miss Universe de Cuba, Mia Dio, was backstage at Fiesta Latina when she was asked to describe her favorite date. She instantly snapped back into pageant mode and responded just like Miss Rhode Island did in Miss Congeniality.
Greeicy heats up the stage with a fiery set
Following Alleh's opening set, Greeicy lit up the stage at Fiesta Latina with an enticing performance of her biggest hits. She began with "Quiero +" off her new album CANDELA, followed by her popular single "A Veces A Beso." She continued with her recent hit, "Mal o Bien," and her 2019 track "Destino." She concluded her set by delivering a spicy salsa-inspired dance routine with her army of all-female dancers.
Myke Towers delivers his hits
Myke Towers had the fans going wild during his set. The Puerto Rican rapper started with "La Playa" before moving on to other hits like "Girl," "Si Se Da" and his fan favorite "LALA." Towers also performed his verse from "La Curiosidad" and closed out his set with smash hit "La Falda."
Eladio Carrion performs new music and more
Eladio Carrion didn't waste any time performing new music from his latest album, CORSA. He started with the album's lead single, "Polaroid," before getting into other fan favorites like "Mbappe," "Body" and "Coco Chanel."
Farruko delivers hits alongside surprise guests Randy, Tito El Bambino, Lunay and more
Farruko had one of the best sets of the night. He started by delivering a slew of hits from "Krippy Kush" to "Pepas." Toward the end of his set, he invited a handful of surprise guests, including Lunay who performed "Soltera (remix)" and Palomino (Remix)." He also invited Dalvin to perform his bachata hits and Greeicy, who helped him perform "Ya Paque." The biggest moment of Farruko's set happened when he surprised the crowd by inviting Tito El Bamino and Randy of Jowell y Randy onstage. They performed their hit "Siente El Boom" together and delivered their own fan favorites, which made the crowd go wild.
Lin-Manuel Miranda receives the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award
Lin-Manuel Miranda was honored by host Enrique Santos with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. The Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize winner was recognized for his extraordinary contributions to Latin culture and the arts. While on stage, Miranda said he was "proud" to accept the award.
"Thank you, iHeart. I'm proud to be Puerto Rican. I'm proud to be Latino," Miranda said on stage.