Best Moments From The 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Farruko had one of the best sets of the night. He started by delivering a slew of hits from "Krippy Kush" to "Pepas." Toward the end of his set, he invited a handful of surprise guests, including Lunay who performed "Soltera (remix)" and Palomino (Remix)." He also invited Dalvin to perform his bachata hits and Greeicy, who helped him perform "Ya Paque." The biggest moment of Farruko's set happened when he surprised the crowd by inviting Tito El Bamino and Randy of Jowell y Randy onstage. They performed their hit "Siente El Boom" together and delivered their own fan favorites, which made the crowd go wild.



Lin-Manuel Miranda receives the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award