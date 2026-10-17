Every Stunning Red Carpet Look At iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2026: See The Photos
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2026
The biggest stars pulled up to Fiesta Latina in Miami, dressed to impress and ready to see the hottest acts bless the stage.
On Saturday night, October 17, celebrities arrived at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami for the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Hosts Enrique Santos and Dayanara Torres looked incredible as they made their way down the red carpet. Fiesta Latina performers like Greeicy, Manuel Turizo, Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis" and Floyymenor had the fans screaming before they hit the stage. Meanwhile, the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda and creators like Chikybombom La Pantera, QPark, Beta Mejia, and Alejandra Jaramillo stopped everyone in their tracks on the red carpet.
Hosted by Enrique Santos, this year's lineup features performances by Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh, and Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis.” The 2026 lineup captures that range, pairing global chart-toppers like Myke Towers, Farruko, and Manuel Turizo with breakout stars like Floyymenor and Alleh, all under one roof in Miami — the beating heart of the U.S. Latin music scene. Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and host of The Enrique Santos Show, will also honor Lin-Manuel Miranda with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.
For more than a decade, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina has been the premier annual celebration of Latin music in the United States — a single stage uniting reggaeton, urbano, salsa, bachata, merengue, and Latin pop, and a showcase for both established legends and the artists defining the sound's next chapter.
See all the best red looks from the red carpet below.