Every Stunning Red Carpet Look At iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2026: See The Photos

By Tony M. Centeno

October 18, 2026

Enrique Santos, Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe Cuba, Manuel Turizo, Chikybombom
Photo: Getty Images

The biggest stars pulled up to Fiesta Latina in Miami, dressed to impress and ready to see the hottest acts bless the stage.

On Saturday night, October 17, celebrities arrived at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami for the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Hosts Enrique Santos and Dayanara Torres looked incredible as they made their way down the red carpet. Fiesta Latina performers like Greeicy, Manuel Turizo, Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis" and Floyymenor had the fans screaming before they hit the stage. Meanwhile, the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda and creators like Chikybombom La Pantera, QPark, Beta Mejia, and Alejandra Jaramillo stopped everyone in their tracks on the red carpet.

Hosted by Enrique Santos, this year's lineup features performances by Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh, and Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis.” The 2026 lineup captures that range, pairing global chart-toppers like Myke Towers, Farruko, and Manuel Turizo with breakout stars like Floyymenor and Alleh, all under one roof in Miami — the beating heart of the U.S. Latin music scene. Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and host of The Enrique Santos Show, will also honor Lin-Manuel Miranda with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

For more than a decade, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina has been the premier annual celebration of Latin music in the United States — a single stage uniting reggaeton, urbano, salsa, bachata, merengue, and Latin pop, and a showcase for both established legends and the artists defining the sound's next chapter.

See all the best red looks from the red carpet below.

1 of 23
2 of 23
2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 23
2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
4 of 23
5 of 23
6 of 23
7 of 23
8 of 23
9 of 23
10 of 23
11 of 23
12 of 23
13 of 23
14 of 23
15 of 23
16 of 23
17 of 23
18 of 23
19 of 23
2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
20 of 23
21 of 23
2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
Photo: Getty Images North America
22 of 23
23 of 23
2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
Photo: Getty Images North America
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices