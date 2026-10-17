Every Stunning Red Carpet Look At iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2026: See The Photos

The biggest stars pulled up to Fiesta Latina in Miami, dressed to impress and ready to see the hottest acts bless the stage.



On Saturday night, October 17, celebrities arrived at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami for the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Hosts Enrique Santos and Dayanara Torres looked incredible as they made their way down the red carpet. Fiesta Latina performers like Greeicy, Manuel Turizo, Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis" and Floyymenor had the fans screaming before they hit the stage. Meanwhile, the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient Lin-Manuel Miranda and creators like Chikybombom La Pantera, QPark, Beta Mejia, and Alejandra Jaramillo stopped everyone in their tracks on the red carpet.