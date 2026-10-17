Ex-Kentucky Cheerleader Sentenced For Infant's Death

Former University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of her newborn son. The sentence was handed down on Friday (October 16) after Snelling pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in August. According to WKYT, Lexington police discovered the infant dead inside a trash bag in Snelling's closet in August 2025. Medical examiners determined that the baby was born alive and died from asphyxiation.

Snelling, 22, admitted in court that she deprived the child of oxygen. She also pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering, and concealing the birth of an infant. During her plea, Snelling told the judge, "Instead of helping him, I ended his life," as reported by NBC News.

The charges stem from an incident on August 27, 2025, when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant. Snelling's roommates had reported hearing strange noises and later discovered the baby, wrapped in a towel, inside a trash bag in her closet. According to Mid-Michigan Now, Snelling initially pleaded not guilty but later changed her plea.

Snelling has been on house arrest in Tennessee since posting bond last September. Her attorney, Baird, mentioned that Snelling feels remorse for her actions and hopes to address the issues that led to the incident. The Commonwealth recommended a 10-year sentence for manslaughter, with additional time for the other charges, but the final decision was left to the judge.