Farruko Brings Out Tito El Bambino, Randy, Lunay & More At Fiesta Latina

By Tony M. Centeno

October 18, 2026

Farruko & Tito El Bambino
Photo: Getty Images

Farruko delivered the most shocking set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina after bringing out a lot of surprise guests.

On Saturday night, October 17, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter took over the stage at the Kaseya Center during iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina. He kicked off his set with "San Miguel" before performing hits like "Pepas," "Krippy Kush," "6 AM," and more. Midway through his set, Farruko invited his first surprise guest, Lunay, to perform "Soltera (Remix)" and "Palomino (Remix)." He also called on Dalvin to join him for "Alma Rota," and performed "Ya Paque" with Greeicy. Of course, he saved the best acts for last.

Farruko shocked the crowd by bringing out Tito El Bambino and Randy (of Jowell y Randy) to join him on stage. The two legends performed their classic hit "Siente El Boom" together with Farruko. Afterward, Tito belted out his vocals from Bad Bunny's "EoO" while Randy performed his verse from his collaboration with Daddy Yankee, "Salgo Pa' La Calle."

Hosted by Enrique Santos, this year's lineup features performances by Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh, and Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis.” The 2026 lineup captures that range, pairing global chart-toppers like Myke Towers, Farruko, and Manuel Turizo with breakout stars like Floyymenor and Alleh, all under one roof in Miami — the beating heart of the U.S. Latin music scene. Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and host of The Enrique Santos Show, also honored Lin-Manuel Miranda with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

Check out more scenes from Farruko's all-star set at Fiesta Latina below.

FarrukoTito el BambinoJowell Y Randy
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