Farruko Brings Out Tito El Bambino, Randy, Lunay & More At Fiesta Latina

Farruko delivered the most shocking set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina after bringing out a lot of surprise guests.



On Saturday night, October 17, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter took over the stage at the Kaseya Center during iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina. He kicked off his set with "San Miguel" before performing hits like "Pepas," "Krippy Kush," "6 AM," and more. Midway through his set, Farruko invited his first surprise guest, Lunay, to perform "Soltera (Remix)" and "Palomino (Remix)." He also called on Dalvin to join him for "Alma Rota," and performed "Ya Paque" with Greeicy. Of course, he saved the best acts for last.