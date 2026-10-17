Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2026
Lin-Manuel Miranda was proud to represent his home in Puerto Rico while accepting one of iHeartRadio's most prestigious awards.
On Saturday, October 17, the actor, musician, and playwright attended the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Midway through the show, hosts Enrique Santos and Dayanara Torres introduced Miranda before presenting him with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. A proud son of Puerto Rican heritage, Miranda transformed American theater and popular music with the Tony-winning In the Heights and the cultural phenomenon Hamilton, then carried Latin sound and story to global audiences through Disney's Encanto and Moana.
"Thank you, iHeart. I'm proud to be Puerto Rican. I'm proud to be Latino," Miranda said on stage.
An Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize winner, Miranda has spent his career elevating Latino stories, artists, and communities on the world's biggest stages. The Corazón Latino Award celebrates not only his singular creative legacy, but his enduring commitment to championing Latin culture across generations.
The 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina features performances by Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh, and Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis.” This year's lineup captures that range, pairing global chart-toppers like Myke Towers, Farruko, and Manuel Turizo with breakout stars like Floyymenor and Alleh, all under one roof in Miami — the beating heart of the U.S. Latin music scene.
Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's full speech below.