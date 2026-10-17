Lin-Manuel Miranda was proud to represent his home in Puerto Rico while accepting one of iHeartRadio's most prestigious awards.



On Saturday, October 17, the actor, musician, and playwright attended the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Midway through the show, hosts Enrique Santos and Dayanara Torres introduced Miranda before presenting him with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award. A proud son of Puerto Rican heritage, Miranda transformed American theater and popular music with the Tony-winning In the Heights and the cultural phenomenon Hamilton, then carried Latin sound and story to global audiences through Disney's Encanto and Moana.



"Thank you, iHeart. I'm proud to be Puerto Rican. I'm proud to be Latino," Miranda said on stage.