President Donald Trump has waived new sanctions against Russia, which were set to take effect on Sunday (October 18). These sanctions, part of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, were designed to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas. Trump's decision follows an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release Russian diesel fuel into the global market amid rising diesel prices.

The executive order, signed on Friday (October 16), suspends 500% tariffs on Russian imports and 100% duties targeting major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Trump stated that the waiver is in the national interests of the United States, as reported by NBC News.

The decision has sparked criticism from lawmakers. Senator Richard Blumenthal called it a "craven, cowardly action," while Representative Don Bacon said it prolongs the war in Ukraine. Kyiv Post reports that the waivers could provide Russia with additional revenue to finance its military operations against Ukraine.

The legislation, passed with bipartisan support, required the administration to submit a report to Congress explaining the waiver. Trump confirmed that the report was sent, but details on why the waiver serves U.S. interests were not publicly disclosed.

The move comes less than three weeks before the midterm elections, with the cost of living being a key issue for voters. The decision has been met with backlash from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, who argue that it undermines efforts to pressure Russia economically.