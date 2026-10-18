Fire At Canadian Military Base Kills Four

By iHeartRadio

October 18, 2026

CANADA-ARMY-ACCIDENT
Photo: DAPHNE LEMELIN / AFP / Getty Images

A tragic explosion at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, Canada, has resulted in the deaths of four service members and left dozens more seriously injured. The incident occurred during a live-fire training exercise on Saturday, sparking a massive fire at the base. On Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney described the event as "one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime."

Details about the exact cause of the explosion have not yet been released, but Canadian officials have promised to provide more information soon. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols during military exercises.

The explosion and subsequent fire have drawn attention to the risks associated with live-fire training. As the investigation continues, the Canadian military and government are expected to review and possibly revise safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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