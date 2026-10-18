Jackson No Apology To Collins Over "Shut Up" Controversy

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson has stated he will not apologize after telling Republican Senator Susan Collins to "shut up" during a recent debate. The incident occurred when Collins suggested that a protester who interrupted the debate was one of Jackson's supporters. Jackson, a former president of the state Senate, is challenging Collins for her Senate seat as she seeks a sixth term.

During the debate on Thursday (October 15), a protester began shouting while Collins was speaking. Collins remarked that the demonstrator was "obviously one of Troy’s supporters." Jackson responded by saying, "Oh, shut up. I don’t even know that kid." The protester, identified as Henry Elgie, a 19-year-old student at Bowdoin College, later told The New York Times that he had "zero coordination" with Jackson's campaign.

The protester is a member of the Sunrise Movement, a political advocacy group supporting the Green New Deal. The group confirmed the protester's affiliation on its Instagram page, expressing pride in the volunteer's actions.

Jackson explained on CNN's "State of the Union" that he felt Collins was talking down to him and reiterated that he would not apologize. "I’m fighting for Mainers and I just think that was another situation where she was talking down to me," he said, according to KRQE News.

Collins expressed her surprise at Jackson's quick retort, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that it was "very telling." She also referenced Jackson's reputation for having a temper, particularly in interactions with female lawmakers.

Jackson acknowledged past confrontations, attributing them to his passionate nature. He claimed that Republican attacks have exaggerated these incidents, spending millions on what he described as untrue claims against him and his family.