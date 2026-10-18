Mike Rogers Says Michigan Voters Worry About El-Sayed

By iHeartRadio

October 18, 2026

Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Campaigns Across Michigan
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Republican Senate nominee for Michigan, Mike Rogers, says he is gaining support from traditionally Democratic-leaning coalitions due to concerns about his opponent, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Rogers stated that El-Sayed has not disavowed the extremist group the Muslim Brotherhood and alleged that his campaign is funded by groups sympathetic to their cause. Rogers also emphasized that affordability is a key issue for voters, criticizing Democrats for opposing a 70-cent gas tax holiday in Lansing.

El-Sayed, who could become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, has faced accusations from Republicans, including President Donald Trump, regarding his Muslim faith. At a recent town hall in Caro, Michigan, El-Sayed says he disavows the Muslim Brotherhood, addressing questions about his family's alleged ties to the organization. According to Newsweek, El-Sayed stated, "For me, that Constitution is the guiding light," emphasizing his commitment to the U.S. Constitution.

The race between Rogers and El-Sayed is tight, with polls showing a narrow lead for El-Sayed. A CNN report highlighted that El-Sayed's campaign is working to maintain support from key voter groups, including the Black community, as Election Day approaches.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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