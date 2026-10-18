Napping Linked To Dementia Risk In Older Adults

A recent study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests that frequent daytime napping may be linked to a higher risk of developing dementia in older adults. The study, published in _The Journals of Gerontology: Series A_, found that older adults who napped most days or every day had a 48% higher risk of dementia compared to those who rarely napped, as reported by ConsumerAffairs.

The research tracked 995 U.S. adults aged 65 and older over a decade, starting in 2013. None of the participants had dementia at the beginning of the study. Researchers examined the frequency, intention, and duration of naps, finding that unintentional napping was associated with a 39% higher risk of dementia. Napping for 30 minutes or less was linked to a 40% higher risk, according to Neuroscience News.

Adam Spira, Ph.D., a professor at the Bloomberg School, explained that while the study shows an association between napping and dementia, it does not prove causation. "More frequent napping could be a marker of changes in the brain, rather than a cause of brain changes that lead to dementia," Spira said.

The study suggests that changes in sleep habits could serve as early indicators of cognitive decline. "Monitoring napping behaviors could serve as an early and accessible marker to help identify older adults at higher risk for dementia," said Kening Jiang, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow involved in the research.

Researchers emphasize the need for further studies to explore whether modifying napping habits could help prevent or delay dementia. The findings highlight the importance of paying attention to changes in sleep patterns, especially if daytime sleepiness becomes frequent or unintentional.