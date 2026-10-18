Nixon Denies Weaponizing Justice Against Senator Moody

By iHeartRadio

October 18, 2026

Sen. Bernie Sanders Campaigns For Senate Candidate In Florida Angie Nixon In Tampa
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon has clarified her controversial remarks about her opponent, Republican Senator Ashley Moody. During a CNN interview, Nixon called for Moody to be "locked up" and "punished in jail," sparking debate over her intentions. Appearing on CSS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday (October 18), Nixon stated that her comments were not an attempt to weaponize the justice system.

Nixon, a Democratic Socialist, explained that she wants the Department of Justice to investigate Moody over allegations of misappropriated taxpayer funds to a charity called Hope Florida. Moody was never charged in the investigation.

The controversy has drawn attention to Nixon's campaign, with some questioning her motives. Nixon emphasized that her focus is on ensuring accountability and transparency in the use of public funds. The investigation into Moody's alleged actions remains a point of contention in the Florida Senate race.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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