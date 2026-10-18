NYPD Hunts For Subway Shooter In Midtown Manhattan

The NYPD is actively searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at the 53rd Street-7th Avenue subway station in Midtown Manhattan. According to a statement from the NYPD, the incident occurred on Saturday (October 17) at approximately 12:21 p.m. on the northbound E train platform. The suspect shot a man in his 30s in the chest, who was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

The shooting followed a dispute between the suspect and the victim, as reported by ABC7NY. The argument began on the platform, continued onto the train, and then returned to the platform. The NYPD has confirmed that the shooting was not a random act.

The suspect, described as wearing a red tracksuit, black vest, black face mask, and carrying a backpack, fled the scene on foot heading northbound on 7th Avenue. The police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips online at the Crime Stoppers website.

The incident disrupted subway services, with uptown E trains rerouted via the F line and uptown C and D trains bypassing the 7th Avenue station, as noted by amNY. MTA Chief Security Officer Michael Kemper stated, "Guns have no place in transit," emphasizing the importance of the ongoing investigation and the collaboration with the NYPD to retrieve video evidence from platform and train car cameras.

The investigation is ongoing, and the NYPD continues to seek public assistance in locating the suspect. This marks the seventh subway murder in New York City this year.