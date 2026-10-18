Trump Endorses Netanyahu Ahead Of Israeli Elections

President Donald Trump has endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's upcoming elections on October 27. In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Netanyahu as a "great warrior prime minister" and a "great partner" in efforts against Iran, as reported by Axios.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time, as Netanyahu's coalition is struggling to secure the 61 seats needed to form a government. Trump's support could provide a significant boost to Netanyahu's campaign, according to Reuters.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude for Trump's endorsement in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The two leaders have had a complex relationship, with recent tensions over Iran and Gaza. However, they reportedly discussed a potential new operation against Iran before the elections, as noted by Axios.

The Israeli election process differs from the U.S. direct vote system, as the prime minister is chosen through coalition-building in parliament. With the election just days away, Trump's endorsement could influence the outcome in Netanyahu's favor.