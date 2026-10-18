Trump Rallies In Kentucky, Promises $5,000 Checks

President Donald Trump held a rally at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights on Saturday (October 17), urging supporters to vote in the upcoming midterms. Trump called the election "the most important midterm in the history of our country" and warned that "radical Democrats" could undo his administration's accomplishments if they regain power. He also promised $5,000 checks to American voters if Republicans maintain control of Congress, as reported by WVXU.

During the rally, Trump announced a potential $100 million investment in a pharmaceutical plant in Winchester, Kentucky, contingent on a Republican victory. This promise was part of his broader strategy to energize his base in conservative strongholds, according to WKRC.

Trump's appearance in Kentucky is part of a nationwide push to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterms. He emphasized the economic success under his administration and criticized Democrats for past policies, claiming they led to high inflation and energy prices. The rally also featured several Republican candidates, including Eric Conroy and Ed Gallrein, who spoke before Trump took the stage.

Protests organized by Indivisible NKY took place near the rally, with demonstrators encouraging voter turnout. Local Democratic activist Crimson MacDonald emphasized the importance of voting, stating, "It's now about you're either with the people or you aren't."