Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Brain Damage, Stroke Risk

A new study reveals that middle-aged adults consuming more ultra-processed foods are at a higher risk of silent strokes, which are early indicators of potential brain damage. According to U.S. News, researchers analyzed the diets and MRI brain scans of nearly 9,000 healthy Canadians aged 35 to 69. Those whose diets consisted of nearly half ultra-processed foods were 40% more likely to show signs of brain damage compared to those who consumed the least.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, found the association was strongest among women. Participants with the highest intake of ultra-processed foods also had more deep belly fat, which is linked to inflammation and blood vessel damage. Russell J. de Souza, the lead author from McMaster University, noted, "Usually, this kind of damage is associated with conditions we hear about and treat at a much older age."

The findings suggest that dietary habits from the 30s through the 60s could influence brain health later in life. However, the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and further long-term research is needed, as reported by HealthDay.

Ultra-processed foods include items with chemical-based preservatives and sweeteners, such as sodas, prepackaged snacks, and ready-to-eat meals. The study also highlighted that those consuming more ultra-processed foods had a reduced intake of whole foods like fruits and vegetables, suggesting a replacement rather than an addition to their diet.

Dr. Sonia Anand, a senior author of the study, emphasized, "Our findings suggest that the link between diet and brain health may be detectable before people experience noticeable problems with memory or thinking." The research underscores the importance of dietary patterns that prioritize whole, minimally processed foods.